Activists Lobbied for a New, Diverse District. An Old White Congressman is the Frontrunner

California’s new 8th Congressional district, which includes Vallejo, Fairfield, Richmond, Pittsburg, and part of Antioch, is the most diverse in the region. It’s the only district in the entire state with at least 15% white, Latino, Black, and Asian populations.

That’s no coincidence. Activists in Contra Costa and Solano counties pushed for these diverse cities to be included in the same district — and succeeded.

Now, there’s an election coming in June. And in the race to represent this district in the U.S. House, the overwhelming frontrunner is Rep. John Garamendi, a white, 77-year old Democrat who doesn’t live in the district. So how did this happen, and how do people feel about it?

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter and producer





