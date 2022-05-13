Marisa and Scott preview Governor Gavin Newsom's revised budget announcement and discuss his gas tax relief proposal. Then, Marin Assemblyman Marc Levine joins to discuss his path into politics, his upset election to the state Assembly, his policy record on housing and his current run to unseat fellow Democrat Ricardo Lara as Insurance Commissioner.
Political Breakdown
Marc Levine on Challenging the 'Incumbent Industrial Complex'
28:37
Assembly Marc Levine, with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
