Scott and Marisa discuss the fallout in California from the leaked draft SCOTUS opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, including the legislature's response and a likely November ballot measure on abortion access. Then, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara joins to discuss his childhood with immigrant parents and his mother's influence, his work on immigration issues in the state legislature, the ethics scandals that he's faced as insurance commissioner and his campaign for re-election.
Political Breakdown
Ricardo Lara on His Mother's Influence and His First Term as Insurance Commissioner
Ricardo Lara, during his time as a State Senator, in Sacramento on May 15, 2017. (Bert Johnson/KQED)
