Thousands Of Fast Food Workers Still Dealing With Wage Theft In California

KQED News Staff
A survey released on Tuesday reveals wage theft is still a big problem for more than half a million fast food workers in California.  More than 8 in 10 workers surveyed said employers have shorted them on their paychecks. 
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED 

Contract negotiations affecting workers at 29 West Coast ports  begin on Tuesday.  The talks between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association are happening amid pandemic safety issues and growing imports that created long queues of ships waiting to offload cargo.
Reporter: Angela Corral, The California Report

 

