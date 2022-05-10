Thousands Of Fast Food Workers Still Dealing With Wage Theft In California

Fast Food Workers Still Being Shorted On Their Paychecks
A survey released on Tuesday reveals wage theft is still a big problem for more than half a million fast food workers in California. More than 8 in 10 workers surveyed said employers have shorted them on their paychecks.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED
Port Workers Begin Contract Talks
Contract negotiations affecting workers at 29 West Coast ports begin on Tuesday. The talks between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association are happening amid pandemic safety issues and growing imports that created long queues of ships waiting to offload cargo.
Reporter: Angela Corral, The California Report