Most Fast-Food Workers Are Victims of Wage Theft, Survey Finds

SEIU is co-sponsoring a bill in the state legislature that would make California the first in the nation to make corporations liable for any labor law violations impacting an estimated 550,000 fast-food workers. Most are adult people of color, including many immigrants, making close to minimum wage. In California, minimum wage is $14 an hour for employees in firms with 25 employees or less, and $15 an hour for larger businesses.

The Consequences of Wage Theft

For years, María Bernal says she often completed double shifts of 14 hours a day at a Jack in the Box restaurant near Sacramento. But she was paid for only about two thirds of that time, she said.

“It made me very angry because I needed that money to pay for my expenses,” said Bernal, in Spanish.

The single mother of three, originally from Mexico, said she asked the store manager for the owed wages, but was rebuffed and even threatened with significantly fewer work hours if she kept raising concerns. Close to a third of respondents to the SEIU survey said they were retaliated against for requesting owed wages or compensation for a sick day.

About two years ago, when Bernal’s youngest son was three years-old, she fell behind on her rent and the family was evicted. They slept in their car for about six months, she said. Her worst fear: that someone would break into their car while they were sleeping.

“It was very difficult,” said Bernal, 43. “I cried often just looking at my kids in that situation. I’d think ‘God, how can we be living like this if I’m working so much?’”

In January, with the help of union organizers, Bernal filed a claim with the state agency tasked with investigating wage theft for $86,200 in unpaid wages over a period of more than three years. But the Labor Commissioner’s Office is struggling with understaffing, and there are years-long delays for hearings needed to resolve cases.

That means Bernal, and another fast-food worker who filed a wage claim with the agency, María Yolanda Torres, might not see a timely resolution in their cases. Even after state authorities rule in favor of workers, it’s often difficult for them to recover the money they earned.

“With the money I didn’t get, I was planning to buy food”

Torres said her employer at a Subway franchise in San Jose refused to pay her for sick time off — the most common type of wage theft in the state, according to the survey. Her employer also erased dozens of accrued paid sick hours from her pay stubs without compensating her, she said, including when she missed work for a day due to a painful bladder infection.

“With the money I didn’t get, I was planning to buy food,” said Torres, 47, the mother of two kids. “I felt so disappointed or angry, because I reached him trying to get my money back. And he ignored me.”