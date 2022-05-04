California Legislators Vow To Protect Abortion Rights In The State

Rallies Held In Support Of Abortion Rights Across California

Top Democrats in the California Legislative Women’s Caucus are pushing more than a dozen bills that they say will bolster abortion services in the state. Meanwhile, hundreds of people took part in rallies across the state, following news that Roe v. Wade could be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Housing Program Shows Promise But Is Maxed Out

Los Angeles County’s Office of Diversion and Reentry houses thousands of people with mental health challenges, who would otherwise end up incarcerated. But its biggest initiative maxed out its budget last year and can’t add any new clients.

Reporter: Emily Elena Dugdale, KPCC

San Diego Legal Aid Program Helps Detained Immigrants

San Diego county has launched a first-in-the-nation program to provide free legal aid to detained immigrants.

Reporter: Kitty Alvarado, KPBS