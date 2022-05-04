KQED is a proud member of
Even in California, Abortion Services Can Be Hard to Find

Ericka Cruz GuevarraKatie OrrMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
A woman wearing glasses and a masks sits behind a desk seen through glass.
A staff member at the Women's Health Specialists clinic in Chico, Calif., checks in patients on Nov. 18, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

A majority of the Supreme Court plans to strike down Roe v. Wade, according to leaked documents obtained by Politico. In California, most public officials have pledged to double down on our state’s protections for abortion rights. 

But that doesn’t mean getting access to an abortion is always easy. An estimated 40% of mostly rural counties in California — home to hundreds of thousands of people in the state — have no clinics that provide abortions.

Guest: Katie Orr, former KQED politics and government reporter


This episode originally aired on Dec. 8, 2021. 

