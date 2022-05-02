KQED is a proud member of
Fate of California's Last Nuclear Power Plant Up In The Air

KQED News Staff
Diablo Canyon Nuclear Facility
 (George Rose/Getty Images)

Governor Newsom May Try To Keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Open Longer

California’s last remaining nuclear energy facility, Diablo Canyon in San Luis Obispo County, produces enough carbon-free energy to power three million homes each year. It’s scheduled to shut down by 2025, but now, Governor Gavin Newsom may consider delaying the closure.
Reporter: Rachel Showalter, KCBX

Regulators Still Working On Plan To Change State's Solar Market

Change is coming to California’s rooftop solar market, but what that change looks like remains a mystery.  The state is still waiting for a reboot of efforts to overhaul its solar power system, three months after Governor Gavin Newsom  essentially shut the process down.
Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS  

