Fate of California's Last Nuclear Power Plant Up In The Air

Governor Newsom May Try To Keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Open Longer

California’s last remaining nuclear energy facility, Diablo Canyon in San Luis Obispo County, produces enough carbon-free energy to power three million homes each year. It’s scheduled to shut down by 2025, but now, Governor Gavin Newsom may consider delaying the closure.

Reporter: Rachel Showalter, KCBX

Regulators Still Working On Plan To Change State's Solar Market

Change is coming to California’s rooftop solar market, but what that change looks like remains a mystery. The state is still waiting for a reboot of efforts to overhaul its solar power system, three months after Governor Gavin Newsom essentially shut the process down.

Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS