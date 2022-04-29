What's Changed and What Hasn't 30 Years After LA Unrest

This week marks the 30th anniversary of one of the most painful and bloodiest chapters in LA's history. The civil unrest of 1992, also known as the riots, the rebellion and the uprising, began in response to the acquittal of four white LA police officers for the beating of a black man named Rodney King. By the time it was over, dozens were dead and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage was done.

Guest: Joel Anderson, Podcast Host of Slow Burn: The LA Riots