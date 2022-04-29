Bay Curious: Oakland’s 16th Train Station Helped Build West Oakland and the Civil Rights Movement

Now a derelict building, the 16th street train station in West Oakland was once a thriving center of transportation during the golden age of rail travel in the 1900s when trains were the only way to get around. The station expanded the working-class Black community in Oakland, who migrated to live and work close to the station. It also played a crucial role in the creation and development of Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters — the first Black union in the country. This Bay Curious episode takes a deep dive into the rich history of the station.

This episode of Bay Curious first aired on Apr. 14, 2022.



