KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

Bay Curious: Oakland’s 16th Train Station Helped Build West Oakland and the Civil Rights Movement

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMaria EsquincaChristopher Beale
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Former Amtrak employee Lamar McDaniel poses for a portrait in the Main Hall of 16th Street Station in West Oakland on Feb. 16, 2022. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Now a derelict building, the 16th street train station in West Oakland was once a thriving center of transportation during the golden age of rail travel in the 1900s when trains were the only way to get around. The station expanded the working-class Black community in Oakland, who migrated to live and work close to the station. It also played a crucial role in the creation and development of Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters — the first Black union in the country. This Bay Curious episode takes a deep dive into the rich history of the station. 

This episode of Bay Curious  first aired on Apr. 14, 2022.


Sponsored