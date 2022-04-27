‘Love me Before this City Disappears:’ Poet Nijla Mu’min

Tell me memories mean something

and I will carve your face on a tree.

Never cut it down.

Guarded with what slaps and surprises

sage and old E-40 cassettes from an OG’s trunk.

Can we love in a city lost?

Can we touch in a city gone?

– An excerpt from “Love Me Before The City Disappears”

April is National Poetry Month! And before it ends, we want to celebrate contemporary poetry inspired by life in the Bay Area. Producer Maria Esquinca interviews writer and director Nijila Mu’min about her poetry, which explores the Bay as a backdrop of love, growing up here, and feeling unwelcome in a place that’s changed.

Guest: Nijila Mu’min (poet and filmmaker)



