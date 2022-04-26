'Putting Profits Over People's Lives' :Climate Activists Released After Protests at Wells Fargo Headquarters

According to Banking on Climate Chaos, a report released earlier this year by the Sierra Club, Rainforest Action Network and several other climate justice groups, Wells Fargo has provided more than $271 billion to the fossil fuel industry from 2016 to 2021 — a large amount of that has gone to natural gas companies like Diamondback Energy and Tallgrass Energy.

"We are coming straight to the bank's doorstep … to demand that they make moves on climate that are more than just greenwashing and that their investors push them to do so," said Alison Kirsch, one of the activists at Monday's protest. She's a member of the Rainforest Action Network, one of the groups that authored the Banking on Climate Chaos report.

Climate activists across the country are increasing their pressure on banks to stop this type of investment. Earlier this month, MarketWatch reported that protesters chained themselves to a Chase bank office in Los Angeles, leading to four arrests including a NASA researcher.

In its proxy statement to shareholders, the Wells Fargo Board of Directors recommended that company investors vote against the proposal introduced by the Sierra Club.

The board's statement in opposition to the proposal explicitly rejects the argument that no new oil and gas developments are needed to attain net zero emissions worldwide. "We do not believe that conditioning our financing on a single assumption in a single scenario – which itself contains hundreds of other assumptions – is an effective or practical way to manage our lending practices or to further our net-zero goal," the statement reads.

KQED also reached out to Wells Fargo for a comment following the protest. Assistant Vice President for Corporate Communications Edith Rocío Robles stated through email that Wells Fargo has "set a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and is committed to setting interim emissions targets for the Oil & Gas and Power portfolios no later than the end of 2022."

KQED's Carlos Cabrera-Lomeli contributed reporting to this story. This post also includes reporting from Bay City News.