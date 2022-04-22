Looking for Threads of Hope and Connection

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

A Placeville Family's Rescue Mission to Ukraine

Here in California, so many of us are watching in horror as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to devastate that country, with Ukrainians fleeing their homeland to wherever they can find safety. There is already an established Ukrainian community in California, many arriving after the fall of the Soviet Union. Some are helping their loved ones in Ukraine from afar; others are throwing themselves right into the conflict. CapRadio editor Pauline Bartolone has been following a family in the Sacramento area that’s embarked on a rescue mission to save a young relative.

These 3 Women Helped Reclaim 38 Acres of Land for the Indigenous People of the SF Peninsula

We’ve been hearing a lot about reparations and efforts to compensate or return resources to people whose ancestors have faced exploitation, slavery, or genocide. In San Mateo County, there’s a new project led by a group of women of color to return land to indigenous people. Host Sasha Khokha and The California Report’s Izzy Bloom went to check it out, and spoke to three of the women leading the effort there about how the “landback” project came to be.