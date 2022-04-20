KQED is a proud member of
A bank of BART turnstiles under bright strip lighting in a BART station, with people photographed from the back approaching the turnstiles.
Commuters at Montgomery BART station in San Francisco. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Do I Need to Wear a Mask on BART? The Current Mask Rules For Bay Area Public Transit

Carlos Cabrera-LomelíDan Brekke
The federal travel mask mandate — originally set to expire on April 18 — was ruled unlawful on Monday by a federal judge in Florida. A few hours later, the Transportation Security Administration announced that it would no longer enforce mask rules inside airports, airplanes and public transportation.

The Justice Department has announced that it is considering appealing this decision. But in the meantime, this means private and public transportation agencies can now drop their own mask mandates.

Most major airlines, along with the San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose international airports, have now made masks optional. Rideshare giants Uber and Lyft have also dropped their masking requirements for passengers and drivers. And private bus companies, like FlixBus and Megabus, have followed suit.

But what about public transportation in the Bay Area? Even if the TSA no longer enforces its own mandate, transit agencies still have the discretion to require passengers to wear facemasks. But as you'll see below, many Bay Area transit agencies are choosing to align with the TSA announcement and drop their own mask mandates.

KQED reached out to all public transit agencies in the nine counties to confirm which are still requiring masks. Keep reading to find your local transit agency and their latest announcement — and we'll continue to update this guide as agencies update their mask rules.

And remember: regardless of whether a transit agency has dropped their mask requirement, you can always choose to keep wearing your mask in whichever setting you please. NPR has tips on figuring out whether wearing a mask when others around you are not (a.k.a "one-way masking") is the right call.

Which Bay Area transit agencies have dropped mask requirements?

BART

Are masks still required on BART? Right now, yes.

The rapid transit system, which serves five different Bay Area counties, announced Wednesday morning that face masks are still required when riding BART. However, the agency clarified on Twitter that it has yet to reach an "official determination."

BART added that it is in communication with state officials to confirm whether "there is a state level mask mandate for transit that we can use to continue requiring and enforcing a mask mandate."

KQED had previously contacted BART on Tuesday to understand the agency's official position. Spokesperson Alicia Trost said BART will make official announcement after consulting with state health officials — but did not give a timeline.

Caltrain

Are masks still required on Caltrain? Right now, yes.

Passengers are still required to wear face masks when on board trains, the agency announced on Tuesday morning.

On Twitter, Caltrain has asked passengers to "please wear a mask onboard to reduce airborne saliva particulate."

AC Transit

Are masks still required on AC Transit? No.

AC Transit, which serves both Alameda and Contra Costa counties, announced on Tuesday afternoon that wearing a mask is now voluntary on agency buses.

The agency stressed that wearing a face mask is still highly recommended by both the TSA and the CDC.

Passengers on the F Muni car in San Francisco. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Muni

Are masks still required on Muni? Right now, yes.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which oversees Muni, confirmed on Tuesday that it will continue to require passengers to wear masks on Muni buses, light rail and other transportation vehicles.

SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin shared with the agency's board that officials are conferring with local and state health agencies before announcing a permanent decision.

VTA (Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority)

Are masks still required on VTA? No.

Santa Clara County's public transit agency announced on Wednesday that masks will no longer be required on VTA buses, light rail and facilities — and is now only "strongly recommending" passengers wear a mask.

In light of this policy change, VTA will be removing all signs and posters on agency vehicles that ask passengers to wear masks on board.

SamTrans

Are masks still required on VTA? Right now, yes.

San Mateo County's public transit system will continue to require passengers to wear face masks on agency vehicles.

VTA spokesperson Dan Lieberman told KQED on Tuesday that mask rules will remain in place until the agency makes an official announcement.

Golden Gate Transit

Are masks still required on Golden Gate Transit? No.

The transportation district, which includes San Francisco, Marin, Sonoma and Contra Costa counties, will no longer enforce its mask requirement on Golden Gate Transit (GGT) buses and ferries.

However, GGT spokesperson Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz shared in an email to KQED that the district is "awaiting additional federal, state, and local public health guidance" before making any permanent changes to its mask rules.

A bank of BART turnstiles at 24th Street Station. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

SMART

Are masks still required on SMART? No.

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officials confirmed with KQED that the agency has stopped enforcing its mask rules as of Tuesday morning. However, spokesperson Matt Stevens added that SMART will still require agency employees to wear masks aboard trains or when riding in agency vehicles with other workers, noting that this is in accordance with Cal/OSHA workplace rules.

Santa Cruz METRO

Are masks still required on Santa Cruz METRO? No (only applies to vaccinated people.)

Santa Cruz METRO — which serves both Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties — announced on Tuesday it will no longer require individuals fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to wear face masks in agency vehicles and transit centers.

Unvaccinated passengers are still required to wear face masks on Santa Cruz METRO.

San Francisco Bay Ferry

Are masks still required on the San Francisco Bay Ferry? Right now, yes.

The  Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority, which oversees the Bay Ferry network, has yet to announce any changes to its mask rules. WETA has previously required passengers to wear masks while on board the ferries.

Agency spokesperson Thomas Hall told KQED that WETA is "currently reviewing its mandate and will announce any changes to San Francisco Bay Ferry policies widely."

