Do I Need to Wear a Mask on BART? The Current Mask Rules For Bay Area Public Transit

The federal travel mask mandate — originally set to expire on April 18 — was ruled unlawful on Monday by a federal judge in Florida. A few hours later, the Transportation Security Administration announced that it would no longer enforce mask rules inside airports, airplanes and public transportation.

The Justice Department has announced that it is considering appealing this decision. But in the meantime, this means private and public transportation agencies can now drop their own mask mandates.

Most major airlines, along with the San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose international airports, have now made masks optional. Rideshare giants Uber and Lyft have also dropped their masking requirements for passengers and drivers. And private bus companies, like FlixBus and Megabus, have followed suit.

But what about public transportation in the Bay Area? Even if the TSA no longer enforces its own mandate, transit agencies still have the discretion to require passengers to wear facemasks. But as you'll see below, many Bay Area transit agencies are choosing to align with the TSA announcement and drop their own mask mandates.

KQED reached out to all public transit agencies in the nine counties to confirm which are still requiring masks. Keep reading to find your local transit agency and their latest announcement — and we'll continue to update this guide as agencies update their mask rules.

And remember: regardless of whether a transit agency has dropped their mask requirement, you can always choose to keep wearing your mask in whichever setting you please. NPR has tips on figuring out whether wearing a mask when others around you are not (a.k.a "one-way masking") is the right call.

Which Bay Area transit agencies have dropped mask requirements?

BART

Are masks still required on BART? Right now, yes.

The rapid transit system, which serves five different Bay Area counties, announced Wednesday morning that face masks are still required when riding BART. However, the agency clarified on Twitter that it has yet to reach an "official determination."