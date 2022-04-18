Bill Would Boost Renter Tax Credit For First Time In Decades

More than three million Californians could get a break on their tax bill with a proposal to boost benefits for renters. The proposal from state Senator Steve Glazer would increase the renter tax credit from $60 to $500 for single filers and from $120 to $1000 for couples and single parents.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Study Finds California Lagging When It Comes To Supporting Crime Victims

A new survey of more than 700 crime survivors finds that California needs to do far more to support victims -- especially those in marginalized communities. It found that more than a third of victims are never offered the resources they’re entitled to under state law, including help with funeral or housing costs

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Geothermal Field At The Geysers Could Provide Roadmap For Renewable Energy

Within the next two decades, all of California’s electricity needs to come from renewable sources. That makes geothermal energy, energy from heat in the earth, more appealing.

Reporter: Greta Mart, Northern California Public Media