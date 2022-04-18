California Bill Would Boost Renter Tax Credit for First Time in 40 Years

More than 3 million low-income Californians could get a break on their taxes under a bill that would significantly increase the credit for renters for the first time in more than 40 years.
Single filers who make less than $43,533 or joint filers making less than $87,066 currently receive $60 or $120, respectively – amounts that haven't been increased since 1979, despite rents that continue to soar.
The bill, SB 843, by state Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) would increase that credit to $500 for single filers and $1,000 for single parents and couples filing jointly.
It would also make the credit refundable and adjust it annually for inflation. Currently, it’s nonrefundable; meaning it can reduce the amount a renter owes on their taxes, but it doesn’t add to their refund.
Glazer says the bill is about making the tax code fairer for renters. California homeowners receive more than $9 billion in property tax, capital gains and mortgage interest deductions. The renters’ credit adds up to just $160 million, according to the state’s Franchise Tax Board.