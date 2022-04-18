California Bill Would Boost Renter Tax Credit for First Time in 40 Years

"It’s a massive disparity," Glazer said. "And yet everyone would recognize that a homeowner, given the equity benefit, is likely to be in much better financial shape than a renter is."

The proposed change would bring the subsidy for renters to about $2.5 billion, according to 2019 Franchise Tax Board estimates that Glazer’s office provided.

"That, of course, means $2.5 billion in the pocket of the most vulnerable people in our state," Glazer said.

Renters are more likely than homeowners to be low-income and are also more likely to be "cost-burdened," meaning they pay more than a third of their income on housing.

The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the state is about $2,000, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. But the real estate website Redfin put the estimate much higher for some of the state’s largest metros: $3,520 in San Francisco and Oakland, $3,394 in Los Angeles and $3,077 in San Diego.

Jackie Lowery, 55, pays around $3,000 a month for a four-bedroom home in Antioch, where she lives with her husband, adult son and his girlfriend. She says the tax credit won’t go very far in covering her monthly rent – but it would help.

"For far too long, renters have always got the short end of the stick on everything," she said. "It’s high time that renters are able to get something back."

It’s Glazer’s third attempt at increasing the renter tax credit. Despite receiving strong bipartisan support, his previous attempts — in the 2019 and 2017 legislative sessions — failed in the Assembly.

But now, with eviction moratoriums and rent relief during the pandemic, Glazer said there’s been more attention than ever on the plight of renters in the state.

"So, I'm hoping that will make the difference" in getting the bill signed, he said.

Rob Wiener, the executive director of the California Coalition for Rural Housing, which represents many low-income renters, said his organization generally supports the bill.

But he said, "It’s not a lot of money at all. I mean, what can you get with $500?"