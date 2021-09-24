COVID Rent Relief: What Renters And Landlords Need to Know as California's Eviction Moratorium Ends

If you haven’t paid at least 25% of your back-rent due, you need to pay it by September 30th.

Although you are protected from eviction if you apply for rent relief, the unpaid rent is not cancelled. Starting Nov. 1, your landlord could try to get any rent that is still unpaid in small claims court.

I have applied for rent relief. Can I still get evicted while I’m waiting?

No. Your landlord may issue you an eviction notice but lawmakers say you will not be evicted if you have proof that you’re waiting for determination on your application, or if you’re still waiting for the money to be distributed.

If you are denied, an eviction can move forward. But if you believe you were denied relief improperly, you can appeal.

I haven’t applied for rent relief. Can I still apply?

Yes. There is no hard and fast deadline for applying for rent relief. The program will be open until funds run out, so you should get your application in as soon as you can.

My rent relief application has been approved, but I haven't gotten notice that it's been paid. What should I do?

You’re not alone. Rent relief is taking a long time to be distributed. Advocates recommend being patient and contacting the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center at 833-430-2122.

The state's housing website also has a tool to look up local organizations and aid groups in your county offering assistance for renters.

Why is it taking so long to distribute rent relief?

The system has been slow to get up and running. However, in recent months, spokesperson Russ Heimerich says the Business Consumer Services and Housing Agency has hired more staff to go through the applications and process payments more quickly.

“Our goal is from the time a completed application is submitted to the time a check goes out, to have that be 30 days or less,” said Heimerich.

Heimerich also said that applications are much less complicated than they once were, and should take applicants from between 30 minutes to an hour.

What should I do if my landlord is harassing me to leave because I haven’t paid rent?

“Your landlord is not allowed to harass you. That is against the law. And you should contact legal aid and stay in your home,” says Madeline Howard, a senior staff attorney at Western Center on Law & Poverty.

Howard recommends finding a local legal aid group that can help you advocate for yourself. The state's housing website has a tool to look up local organizations and aid groups in your county offering assistance for renters.

What should I do if I get a notice to "pay or quit" (i.e., an eviction notice)?

If you get an eviction notice and you have applied for rent relief, you cannot legally be evicted until a final decision is made on your rent relief application, and only if that decision is that you do not qualify.

What if I haven’t been paying my 25% each month?

You have to pay the 25% in a lump sum before October 1st, to avoid an eviction.

What about the rest of the 75%?

You should apply for state or local rent relief to cover it. If your application is rejected and you don’t ultimately pay the rent, it turns into consumer debt and your landlord can take you to small claims court to recover it.

Tenants who may be eligible for rent relief can be protected from evictions for a while longer. How does that work?

Until March 2022, you cannot be evicted if you show that you’ve applied for rent relief.

If you file for rent relief during this time, you can still be protected from eviction.

If a case gets brought against you while you are waiting for determination as to whether or not you qualify for rent relief, you can use that as a defense to stop the proceedings.

What if I got denied for rent relief?

Heimerich at the Business Consumer Services and Housing Agency says it’s very rare for people to get denied for rent relief, and happens in less than 1% of cases.

However, Howard says if you were denied and you believe you should qualify, you should call your local legal aid group with the denial from the state and they can help you file an appeal.

Can I get help with my utilities?

If you’ve had a COVID-19 hardship and you earn less than 80 percent of your county’s area median income, you can also apply to have your utilities paid for.

What if I don’t have a traditional lease agreement? Can I still apply for rent relief?

Yes, you can still apply for rent relief even if you have only an informal or oral agreement, according to Howard. You just need to indicate on the application the monthly rent you have agreed to pay, and the total amount of back rent you owe.

Howard emphasized that the “the state agency does accept rental assistance applications from units that are sort of nontraditional housing, whether it's a converted garage, or some kind of housing in the back, an RV or whatever it is.”

I can’t pay October’s rent. Can I get help with that?

Yes. If you are struggling to pay the rent due to a COVID-related hardship you can get rent relief that will help you pay your future rent for up to three months. After those three months, you can apply again to get help for another period of up to three months, if you still expect to have your COVID hardship.

Rent relief: what property owners and landlords should know

Where can I apply for rent relief?

You and your tenant can apply in the same place, at HousingIsKey.org.

If your property is in Santa Clara County, Alameda County, or Sonoma County, you and your tenant may also be able to get assistance through a local rent relief program.

What do I need to do to file an eviction starting on October 1st, 2021?

“Beginning October 1st, rental property owners who have not received rent from their tenants will be allowed to proceed with an eviction. However, it's not the same way in which evictions proceeded prior to the pandemic,” says Debra Carlton, executive vice president of state government affairs for the California Apartment Association.

Landlords can issue a 3-day notice to “pay or quit”, but must notify the tenant that they have a right to apply for rental assistance. The law gives tenants 15 days to apply for rent relief and submit a COVID-hardship form.

If the tenant doesn’t apply for rent relief, the landlord must apply themselves. The court will not issue a summons if the owner of the property hasn’t applied for relief. The owner then has to wait for 20 days to get notice from the state about whether or not their tenant qualifies. If they haven't heard and/or if the tenant doesn't qualify, only then can the owner proceed with an eviction.

What if my tenant or I have applied for rent relief but the application hasn't been approved yet?

The government is supposed to respond to the landlord within 20 days. If the landlord has heard nothing from the state, they can proceed with the eviction, although the tenant may use the lack of determination as their defense in court proceedings.

What if my tenant hasn’t been paying but has refused to participate in applying for rent relief?

In this case, the rental property owner can proceed with an eviction.

The recent law, AB 832, said landlords would receive 100% of the back rent. Does this mean I'm guaranteed to get 100% of my back rent?