COVID Rent Relief Taking a Long Time to Process? What You Can Do If You're Waiting

Read on if you're one of those people still in need of COVID rent relief.
How do I get COVID rent relief?
If you have not applied yet, or you received money and still need more, you must apply before March 31, 2022. The state passed a budget bill in February that will ensure everyone who is eligible for aid and applies before that deadline will receive it.
After March 31, 2022, you will no longer be able to apply for COVID rent relief. Find out how to apply for rent relief in our full guide in English and in Spanish.
Remember, you do not need to be a U.S. citizen to apply or qualify for the state's rent relief program, and your legal status will not be disclosed to any other government agency.
What if I've submitted an application for the state program and am still waiting?
We asked Madeline Howard, senior attorney at the Western Center on Law and Poverty, what people should do if they’re nonetheless still waiting for movement on their application.
"If you have an application in already and you're just waiting, I would suggest reaching out to HCD [the Housing and Community Development Department]," she said. She recommends calling the help line at (833) 430-2122.
If you’ve gotten a "pay or quit," or eviction, notice from your landlord, Howard recommends telling HCD you need them to expedite your application. The department operates off a prioritization list, and your application could be considered sooner if you’re in an emergency situation.
Because the deadline to apply for California's rent relief program is on March 31, 2022, this means that on April 1, these eviction protections put in place by the program are no longer in effect. This is why it's really important to apply for rent relief before the deadline at the end of the month.
Howard said if you do get an eviction notice, "[P]lease contact a legal aid office as soon as you can, because those cases move very, very quickly." Find a legal aid office near you.
Remember, since the official state eviction moratorium expired Sept. 30, 2021, renters affected by COVID hardship could prevent an eviction from moving forward if they presented their pending relief application as a defense in court.
That remains true for renters whose applications have been approved. However, on April 1, if you are one of the people whose applications are still pending or under review, you can no longer legally use that defense in court.
"One of the problems with the statewide protections is they're very complicated and it's really hard for a tenant to use the state protections if they don't have an attorney," Howard said. "And most tenants who face eviction have to go to court without an attorney."
