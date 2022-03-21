KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

COVID Rent Relief Taking a Long Time to Process? What You Can Do If You're Waiting

Kate Wolffe
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

An Asian man wearing a black hoodie and a blue cloth face mask, with sunglasses balanced on the top of his head, gazes at a cellphone he holds in both hands
Wondering how long COVID rent relief takes to process? You're one of hundreds of thousands of people in the same situation across California right now. (ThuongDaiHua via Pexels)

If you’re waiting for COVID-related rent relief in California, you’re not alone. There are hundreds of thousands of people in the same position.

The state's COVID-19 Rent Relief program has been extremely slow to distribute money. Although the Department of Housing and Community Development maintains that their goal is to turn applications around in 30 days, the average wait time is much longer — four months, on average, according to a recent report by the National Equity Atlas.

The state’s own data shows that less than half of the people who’ve completed applications for relief have received any money. That will leave anyone still waiting for relief in a tricky place if they’re facing an eviction for nonpayment of rent, as limited eviction protections expire at the end of the month.

Read on if you're one of those people still in need of COVID rent relief.

How do I get COVID rent relief?

If you have not applied yet, or you received money and still need more, you must apply before March 31, 2022. The state passed a budget bill in February that will ensure everyone who is eligible for aid and applies before that deadline will receive it.

After March 31, 2022, you will no longer be able to apply for COVID rent relief. Find out how to apply for rent relief in our full guide in English and in Spanish.

Remember, you do not need to be a U.S. citizen to apply or qualify for the state's rent relief program, and your legal status will not be disclosed to any other government agency.

What if I've submitted an application for the state program and am still waiting?

The state says that "all eligible applications received on or before March 31, 2022, for rent or utilities owed between April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2022, will be paid."

We asked Madeline Howard, senior attorney at the Western Center on Law and Poverty, what people should do if they’re nonetheless still waiting for movement on their application.

"If you have an application in already and you're just waiting, I would suggest reaching out to HCD [the Housing and Community Development Department]," she said. She recommends calling the help line at (833) 430-2122.

If you’ve gotten a "pay or quit," or eviction, notice from your landlord, Howard recommends telling HCD you need them to expedite your application. The department operates off a prioritization list, and your application could be considered sooner if you’re in an emergency situation.

The state says that as long as you've submitted your application by March 31, you'll still be able to access your application after that date "to check the status, respond to tasks, and provide additional information requested by your case manager."

A woman in a green sweater sits on a couch using a laptop.
For renters and property owners applying for rent relief, time is of the essence. (Liza Summer/Pexels)

Is there still a statewide eviction moratorium?

California's statewide moratorium on evictions expired last fall, on Sept. 30, 2021.

But the state's COVID Rent Relief program has afforded its own kind of eviction protections starting Oct. 1, 2021. That's because since that date, any landlord wanting to evict a tenant for failing to pay rent as a result of COVID hardship needs to first apply for rental relief before continuing with an eviction lawsuit. And renters affected by COVID hardship could prevent an eviction from moving forward, if they showed they've applied for the rent relief program as a defense in court.

Because the deadline to apply for California's rent relief program is on March 31, 2022, this means that on April 1, these eviction protections put in place by the program are no longer in effect. This is why it's really important to apply for rent relief before the deadline at the end of the month.

Several cities and counties across the state had their own rent-related eviction moratoriums that stayed in place after the state moratorium expired. See if your Bay Area county still has an eviction moratorium.

What if my landlord is threatening to evict me?

Howard said if you do get an eviction notice, "[P]lease contact a legal aid office as soon as you can, because those cases move very, very quickly." Find a legal aid office near you.

Remember, since the official state eviction moratorium expired Sept. 30, 2021, renters affected by COVID hardship could prevent an eviction from moving forward if they presented their pending relief application as a defense in court.

That remains true for renters whose applications have been approved. However, on April 1, if you are one of the people whose applications are still pending or under review, you can no longer legally use that defense in court.

"One of the problems with the statewide protections is they're very complicated and it's really hard for a tenant to use the state protections if they don't have an attorney," Howard said. "And most tenants who face eviction have to go to court without an attorney."

According to the ACLU, 10% of tenants have an attorney in court, compared with 90% of landlords.

Sponsored

What other financial assistance is available to me?

If you’ve had a COVID-19 hardship and you earn less than 80% of your county’s area median income, you also can apply to have your utilities paid for through the state's rent relief program. The deadline for this is March 31, 2022.

The CalFresh food program is California's version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which provides food benefits (also known as food stamps) to lower-income families. New CalFresh applicants can start their application online in English, Spanish or Chinese using the state’s official site, or by calling (877) 847-3663. You also can apply in person at your county’s designated CalFresh office.

The state says that if you receive assistance from its COVID-19 Rent Relief program, this won't disqualify you from any other state benefit assistance programs like CalFresh.

KQED's Carly Severn contributed to this story.