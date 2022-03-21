COVID Rent Relief Taking a Long Time to Process? What You Can Do If You're Waiting

After March 31, 2022, you will no longer be able to apply for COVID rent relief. Find out how to apply for rent relief in our full guide in English and in Spanish.

Remember, you do not need to be a U.S. citizen to apply or qualify for the state's rent relief program, and your legal status will not be disclosed to any other government agency.

What if I've submitted an application for the state program and am still waiting?

The state says that "all eligible applications received on or before March 31, 2022, for rent or utilities owed between April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2022, will be paid."

We asked Madeline Howard, senior attorney at the Western Center on Law and Poverty, what people should do if they’re nonetheless still waiting for movement on their application.

"If you have an application in already and you're just waiting, I would suggest reaching out to HCD [the Housing and Community Development Department]," she said. She recommends calling the help line at (833) 430-2122.

If you’ve gotten a "pay or quit," or eviction, notice from your landlord, Howard recommends telling HCD you need them to expedite your application. The department operates off a prioritization list, and your application could be considered sooner if you’re in an emergency situation.

The state says that as long as you've submitted your application by March 31, you'll still be able to access your application after that date "to check the status, respond to tasks, and provide additional information requested by your case manager."

Is there still a statewide eviction moratorium?

California's statewide moratorium on evictions expired last fall, on Sept. 30, 2021.

But the state's COVID Rent Relief program has afforded its own kind of eviction protections starting Oct. 1, 2021. That's because since that date, any landlord wanting to evict a tenant for failing to pay rent as a result of COVID hardship needs to first apply for rental relief before continuing with an eviction lawsuit. And renters affected by COVID hardship could prevent an eviction from moving forward, if they showed they've applied for the rent relief program as a defense in court.

Because the deadline to apply for California's rent relief program is on March 31, 2022, this means that on April 1, these eviction protections put in place by the program are no longer in effect. This is why it's really important to apply for rent relief before the deadline at the end of the month.

Several cities and counties across the state had their own rent-related eviction moratoriums that stayed in place after the state moratorium expired. See if your Bay Area county still has an eviction moratorium.

What if my landlord is threatening to evict me?

Howard said if you do get an eviction notice, "[P]lease contact a legal aid office as soon as you can, because those cases move very, very quickly." Find a legal aid office near you.

Remember, since the official state eviction moratorium expired Sept. 30, 2021, renters affected by COVID hardship could prevent an eviction from moving forward if they presented their pending relief application as a defense in court.

That remains true for renters whose applications have been approved. However, on April 1, if you are one of the people whose applications are still pending or under review, you can no longer legally use that defense in court.

"One of the problems with the statewide protections is they're very complicated and it's really hard for a tenant to use the state protections if they don't have an attorney," Howard said. "And most tenants who face eviction have to go to court without an attorney."

According to the ACLU, 10% of tenants have an attorney in court, compared with 90% of landlords.