Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss the San Francisco Chronicle's bombshell report on Senator Dianne Feinstein's mental acuity, a new poll on California voter priorities and messaging challenges for the campaign to defeat the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Then, Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association, joins to discuss California's high gas prices and the future of the state's cap-and-trade system to reduce emissions.
Political Breakdown
Catherine Reheis-Boyd on Gas Prices and the Future of California Oil
28:49
A sign shows prices at $5.69 a gallon for regular gasoline at a Circle K gas station on Potrero Avenue and 17th Street in San Francisco on March 8, 2022. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Sponsored