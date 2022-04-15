Catherine Reheis-Boyd on Gas Prices and the Future of California Oil

Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss the San Francisco Chronicle's bombshell report on Senator Dianne Feinstein's mental acuity, a new poll on California voter priorities and messaging challenges for the campaign to defeat the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Then, Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association, joins to discuss California's high gas prices and the future of the state's cap-and-trade system to reduce emissions.