State Wildfire Prevention Program Shows Little Progress

California has millions of acres of overgrown forestland. It’s raw fuel for potentially catastrophic wildfires. In late 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new program to dramatically speed up the state’s wildfire prevention work. But an investigation from CapRadio and The California Newsroom found the program hasn’t resulted in a single completed project.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

Wind Turbines in California Continue to Threaten California Condor Population

California’s push for green energy could inadvertently harm one of its most famous species. As more and more wind turbines go up in the state, the companies behind them are looking to prevent unintended deaths of critically endangered California condors.

Reporter: Matt Guilhem, KCRW