No Criminal Charges Against Alameda Officers in Death of Mario Gonzalez

His death, which sparked community protests, came a day before a jury in Minneapolis convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the custody death of George Floyd.

In the autopsy report, released nearly eight months after the incident, the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau classified Gonzalez's death as a homicide. However, it said he died from cardiac arrest, and listed the "the toxic effects of methamphetamine" as the leading cause. The report also noted several contributing health factors, including morbid obesity, alcoholism, and an enlarged heart.

The meth could have led to a fatal cardiac arrhythmia and the stress of struggling and being detained by police could have put overwhelming strain on his heart, the report said.

The district attorney's review said the officers acted reasonably out of concern that Gonzalez might pose a threat to them and to himself and others. It said they tried to “deescalate" the situation by using “necessary" force, but never struck Gonzalez or used any illicit chokeholds or weapons.

"For the reasons detailed above, we conclude that the requisite causation element cannot be proved beyond a reasonable doubt to support criminal liability for the officers," the review said.

"The officers are grateful the district attorney recognized that this tragic death was an unintended consequence of their legitimate and lawful actions," their attorney, Alison Berry Wilkinson, told KTVU-TV, following the announcement.

Two federal civil rights lawsuits filed on behalf of Gonzalez's mother and son allege that the officers improperly escalated the confrontation with Gonzalez, who appeared “disoriented and confused” but not threatening. The suits accuse the officers of ignoring signs that Gonzalez was suffering, and say they used improper restraint that asphyxiated him.

In its report, the district attorney's office noted that it didn't consider whether the officers may have violated Alameda Police Department policy or used improper but noncriminal tactics.

"Those issues are sometimes determined by a civil action" where the standard of proof is lower than for criminal cases, the report said.

