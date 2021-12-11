KQED is a proud member of
Mario Gonzalez's Death at Hands of Alameda Police Ruled a Homicide, But Linked to Substance Abuse and Health Issues

Matthew Green
Someone holding a sign in front of the Alameda Police station
Friends, family and supporters of Mario Gonzalez gathered outside the Alameda Police Dept. on April 27, 2021, for a press conference on the day police publicly released bodycam footage of Gonzalez's death. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The death of Mario Gonzalez, a 26-year-old Oakland man who stopped breathing after Alameda police officers pinned him facedown on the ground, is being classified as a homicide by the Alameda County coroner.

But the autopsy report, released Friday, pointed to several factors that may have contributed to Gonzalez's death.

“Based on the totality of available information, including investigative, autopsy, and laboratory findings, it is apparent that Mr. Gonzalez Arenales experienced cardiopulmonary arrest because of multiple factors,” according to the report, signed by Chief Forensic Pathologist Vivian S. Snyder, identifying Gonzalez by his full legal name.

“The stress of the altercation and restraint combined with prone positioning in the setting of morbid obesity and recent methamphetamine [use] placed further strain on Mr. Gonzalez’s heart,” the report said. “Therefore the cause of death is the toxic effects of methamphetamine, with the physiologic stress of altercation and restraint, morbid obesity, and alcoholism contributing to the process of dying."

More than 20 cuts and bruises also were found on Gonzalez's body, the report also noted.

Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi — who joined the department several months after the incident occurred — extended condolences to Gonzalez's family.

"I know they are already suffering the severe trauma of losing a loved one,” he said in statement. "The new information being released adds to that pain."

Joshi said the Alameda County District Attorney now had the responsibility of determining whether to pursue charges against the three officers and the one civilian employee involved in the incident, all of whom have been placed on administrative leave.

"While we wait for the District Attorney's office to make their decision and with the knowledge of the Coroner's report, the City will work diligently towards completing its ongoing independent investigation and take appropriate action," he said.

A spokesperson for the Alameda County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the report, citing the ongoing investigation.

The long-awaited autopsy report comes nearly eight months after the fatal encounter, captured on police body camera, that sparked fierce protests and drew comparisons to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

On the morning of April 19, three Alameda police officers confronted Gonzalez in a small Alameda park in a residential neighborhood after responding to separate 911 calls. The first caller described a man "talking to himself" and "not making any sense."

"He seems like he’s tweaking. But he’s not doing anything wrong, he’s just scaring my wife," the caller said.

The second caller reported the man lingering in the park on Oak and Powell streets and appearing to break store security tags off of alcohol bottles.

As captured in the nearly hour-long bodycam video, the incident began calmly, but after the three officers' made repeated, unsuccessful attempts to obtain Gonzalez's full name or ID, they grabbed him, never telling him he was under arrest. When Gonzalez resisted being handcuffed, the officers took him to the ground, pinning him on his stomach, with at least one pressing an elbow and knee into his back and shoulder. They handcuffed Gonzalez, holding him down for roughly five minutes, with his hands behind his back as he continued to struggle, at which point he appeared to go limp and stopped breathing.

After the officers performed CPR and administered at least two doses of Narcan — given to counteract opiate overdoses — Gonzalez was rushed by paramedics to Alameda Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m., according to the autopsy report.

“He was highly intoxicated in a public place, in a manner where he was unable to care for himself,” Alison Berry Wilkinson, the lawyer representing the three officers and the parking employee, told The San Francisco Chronicle on Friday after the report's release. “He fought the officers, and they used reasonable techniques. This, in our view, is an unintended, unexpected death from the use of ... proper training and accepted techniques in the law enforcement industry.”

Following the release of the video in late April, many social justice activists and policing experts were quick to lambaste the officers, accusing them of unnecessarily escalating a situation they said did not in any way necessitate the use of force.

"To us, the autopsy is pretty much consistent with what we believe, which is that Mario would still be here if not for the overaggressive heavy-handed tactics of the police," said Adante Pointer, an attorney representing Gonzalez's mother. "He died as a result of the police improperly restraining him and causing his death."

Pointer said attorneys for the officers likely will hone in on the other factors listed in the report that may have contributed to Gonzalez's death in an effort "wash their hands of what they did."

"But the truth of the matter is all of those are preexisting conditions or habits that he had that if he had not interacted with the police, he would have lived through," he said. "You still can't run from the ultimate conclusion that this was a homicide and the police officers should be held accountable."

Pointer also said he anticipates pursuing a federal civil rights suit against the city and the officers.

"From our standpoint, we plan to continue to put pressure on the police department to terminate these officers, for the district attorney to criminally prosecute these officers and for the city to compensate this family for the loss of their loved ones," he said.

Gonzalez's mother, Pointer said, is relieved that the autopsy acknowledges that "the officers killed her son and that he essentially didn't do it to himself."

"However, in the holiday season, what she'd like more would be for her son to be coming to the door, spending the holidays with their family," he added "He'll never do that. So, you know, this is kind of a hollow victory, if you will, but a victory nevertheless."