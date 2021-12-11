Mario Gonzalez's Death at Hands of Alameda Police Ruled a Homicide, But Linked to Substance Abuse and Health Issues

"He seems like he’s tweaking. But he’s not doing anything wrong, he’s just scaring my wife," the caller said.

The second caller reported the man lingering in the park on Oak and Powell streets and appearing to break store security tags off of alcohol bottles.

As captured in the nearly hour-long bodycam video, the incident began calmly, but after the three officers' made repeated, unsuccessful attempts to obtain Gonzalez's full name or ID, they grabbed him, never telling him he was under arrest. When Gonzalez resisted being handcuffed, the officers took him to the ground, pinning him on his stomach, with at least one pressing an elbow and knee into his back and shoulder. They handcuffed Gonzalez, holding him down for roughly five minutes, with his hands behind his back as he continued to struggle, at which point he appeared to go limp and stopped breathing.

After the officers performed CPR and administered at least two doses of Narcan — given to counteract opiate overdoses — Gonzalez was rushed by paramedics to Alameda Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m., according to the autopsy report.

“He was highly intoxicated in a public place, in a manner where he was unable to care for himself,” Alison Berry Wilkinson, the lawyer representing the three officers and the parking employee, told The San Francisco Chronicle on Friday after the report's release. “He fought the officers, and they used reasonable techniques. This, in our view, is an unintended, unexpected death from the use of ... proper training and accepted techniques in the law enforcement industry.”

Following the release of the video in late April, many social justice activists and policing experts were quick to lambaste the officers, accusing them of unnecessarily escalating a situation they said did not in any way necessitate the use of force.

"To us, the autopsy is pretty much consistent with what we believe, which is that Mario would still be here if not for the overaggressive heavy-handed tactics of the police," said Adante Pointer, an attorney representing Gonzalez's mother. "He died as a result of the police improperly restraining him and causing his death."

Pointer said attorneys for the officers likely will hone in on the other factors listed in the report that may have contributed to Gonzalez's death in an effort "wash their hands of what they did."

"But the truth of the matter is all of those are preexisting conditions or habits that he had that if he had not interacted with the police, he would have lived through," he said. "You still can't run from the ultimate conclusion that this was a homicide and the police officers should be held accountable."

Pointer also said he anticipates pursuing a federal civil rights suit against the city and the officers.

"From our standpoint, we plan to continue to put pressure on the police department to terminate these officers, for the district attorney to criminally prosecute these officers and for the city to compensate this family for the loss of their loved ones," he said.

Gonzalez's mother, Pointer said, is relieved that the autopsy acknowledges that "the officers killed her son and that he essentially didn't do it to himself."

"However, in the holiday season, what she'd like more would be for her son to be coming to the door, spending the holidays with their family," he added "He'll never do that. So, you know, this is kind of a hollow victory, if you will, but a victory nevertheless."