With Big Changes Ahead, Bay Area Baseball Fans Celebrate Opening Day

After a delay caused by the second-longest strike in MLB history, baseball has returned today, Friday, to the Bay Area. On Opening Day, the Giants host the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park. The A’s play in Philadelphia.

Both teams are dealing with major changes this season: The Giants are missing their star catcher Buster Posey, who announced his retirement last season, while the A’s have traded away several productive players – Chris Bassitt, Matt Olson and Matt Chapman – and beloved manager, Bob Melvin, who left to manage the San Diego Padres.

“We're all a little bit disconcerted because we've gotten attached to the players and Melvin,” said Joanne Hall, a longtime A’s fan, on Wednesday during a Giants-A’s joint event outside San Francisco's Ferry Building to promote Opening Day. “But the A's have a long history of building a good team, and I think we're going to be starting a new one."