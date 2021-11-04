Buster Posey Gave the Giants His All. Now, He’s Focusing on Family.

For most Giants fans, it didn’t even register. Posey has long felt so unequivocally ours that his departure hasn’t just seemed unthinkable to fans—it’s something most of us never even stopped to consider. The Giants are the only MLB team Posey has ever played for, and he has shown an unshakeable commitment to them since he arrived at age 22 in 2009. That commitment has been delivered right back to him by the fans.

In his retirement announcement, held at Oracle Park on Thursday afternoon, Posey said: “The last week to 10 days, I’ve been thinking, ‘How do you thank a fan base?’ And the Giants fanbase is more than just fans, it’s a community. That sense of community is something that we could feel in the ballpark each night. I hope it’s worked the other way.”

Posey was the last player we had left who’d helped win all three of the Giants’ World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Posey had distinguished himself in all three by not being one of the big personalities on the team. Instead, he was the respectable lynchpin at the center of the whirlwind—always calm, collected and controlled, no matter what was happening around him. And, over the years, as his wildcard teammates peeled off and defected (Brian Wilson and Sergio Romo to the Dodgers, Tim Lincecum to the Angels, Madison Bumgarner to the Diamondbacks, etc.) Posey has remained right here in San Francisco. Ol’ faithful.