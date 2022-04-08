KQED is a proud member of
Joaquin Esquivel Carries Coachella Valley Roots in Management of California Water

Marisa LagosGuy Marzorati
Joaquin Esquivel, chair of the California State Water Resources Control Board. (Courtesy of the California State Water Resources Control Board)

Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss the rush to political responses after Sunday's mass shooting in Sacramento and the flood of spending in special legislative elections. Then, E. Joaquin Esquivel, chair of the State Water Resources Control Board, joins to discuss his childhood in the Coachella Valley and family roots in agriculture, his path into government and the challenges and opportunities facing the state amid a historic drought.

