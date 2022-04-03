Police say 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento shooting

Update 12:04 p.m.: This post had been updated to reflect a new count of injured people from the Sacramento Police Department.

Six people were killed and 12 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in downtown Sacramento and police in California’s state capital were searching for at least one suspect.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area two blocks from the Capitol at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene. They found a large crowd gathered and six people dead in the street. Another 12 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals. No information was provided about their conditions.

No arrests have been made and no information about a suspect has been released. Authorities urged witnesses or anyone with recordings of the shooting to contact police. They said they don’t know whether one or more suspects were involved. Police say at least one firearm has been recovered from the scene.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking any witnesses with information about the incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Sacramento Police says callers can remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Photos or videos can be sent to Sacramento police here.