The Bay

How BART Removed — and Then Reinstated — Director Lateefah Simon

Ericka Cruz GuevarraDan BrekkeMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Lateefah Simon stands next to sign for BARTs 12th Street/Oakland statoin.
Lateefah Simon in Oakland during her 2016 campaign for the BART board of directors, on Oct. 5, 2016.  (Dan Brekke/KQED)

It’s been a weird month for BART’s Board of Directors. In the span of just 2 weeks, the agency removed — and then reinstated — Director Lateefah Simon.

A Black, legally blind, regular BART rider, Director Simon was initially removed over a mix-up with her home address, which is barely 300 feet outside her district. This abrupt decision sparked a huge outcry from constituents, who suddenly couldn’t reach the person they elected.

Now Director Simon is back on the board, but there are still lots of unanswered questions about how any of this happened in the first place. And Director Simon has said she is committed to keeping her seat.

Guest: Dan Brekke, KQED editor and reporter 


