Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss the Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings and California's new state Supreme Court justice, as well as Governor Gavin Newsom's tax refund plan and the fate of bills to roll back criminal justice reforms. Then, Rep. Sara Jacobs joins to discuss the latest in the U.S. response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, her San Diego roots and bringing a millennial voice to Congress.
Political Breakdown
Sara Jacobs on Ukraine and Bringing a Millennial Voice to Congress
28:31
U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) listens during a panel discussion at a dinner of the 2022 House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
