First Latina Confirmed to California Supreme Court

As the US Senate considers the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black female justice on the US Supreme Court, a panel in San Francisco has voted to confirm Appeal Court Justice Patricia Guererro to become the first Latina member on the California Supreme Court.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Two Bail Bond Companies Facing Class Action Lawsuit

Two major California bail bond service providers are set to be hit with proposed class action lawsuits. The lawsuit names two of the largest bail bond agents in California – Aladdin Bail Bonds and All-Pro Bail Bonds – and seeks repayment for people who’ve co-signed bail bond payments without getting notices that make clear what that obligation entails.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report

Southern California Couple Takes in Ukrainian Refugee

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has many of us here in the United States asking what we can do to help. A couple in Los Angeles are now hosting a Ukrainian woman who fled her home in Kiev.

Reporter: Caroline Feraday, KCLU