Patricia Guerrero Confirmed as First Latina on California Supreme Court

With none of the partisan rancor or political point-scoring on display in this week's Senate confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, a three-member panel in San Francisco on Tuesday quickly and enthusiastically confirmed Patricia Guerrero to the California Supreme Court as its first Latina justice.
"I embrace this nomination, knowing that I'm not here today on my own," Guerrero, currently a judge on the Fourth District Court of Appeal, said at the hearing. "I stand on the shoulders of my grandparents and my parents who came to this country, even though it would be a struggle for them. Like so many immigrant families, they came here to work hard, to seek opportunities and to give better lives to their children."
The Commission on Judicial Appointments, which included Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Fourth District Court of Appeal Presiding Justice Manuel Ramirez, voted 3-0 to confirm Guerrero without so much as a tough question.
"This is a joyous type of hearing," Cantil-Sakauye proclaimed at the start of the process, which took place at the state Supreme Court.
Guerrero, known to friends and co-workers as "Trish," was introduced by three former colleagues who extolled her judgment, legal-writing acumen, leadership and compassion.