It’s no fun getting gas these days. The average price in many Bay Area counties is $5.80 a gallon. And that's making it tough for people who drive for gig companies like Uber and Lyft, or who are taxi drivers.

Uber and Lyft have introduced a few options to help drivers with increased fuel costs, like a new fuel surcharge. But many drivers don't think those measures aren't enough — and what they really need is higher pay.

Guest: Azul Dahlstrom-Eckman, KQED reporter and producer





Links: