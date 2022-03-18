SF Teachers End 4-Day Protest After Union, District Agree on Quick Fix to Major Payroll Errors

“I do feel good about this agreement and that we don't have to drag out a long process in court,” said Cassondra Curiel, president of the United Educators of San Francisco, which represents some 6,500 teachers. “We know that we've secured an agreement for a penalty that incentivizes the district to move with absolute urgency to fix this, and that penalties will be incurred.”

The payment issues stem from the district’s rocky transition to a new payroll system launched in early January — at a cost of nearly $14 million — replacing an antiquated system it had been using for nearly two decades.

Those gaps prompted some 20 teachers and their supporters to occupy the third floor of district headquarters on Monday to pressure officials to immediately compensate teachers.

“We have exhausted our patience,” Curiel said on Monday. “Folks like to say teachers are heroes and angels. We are people. We are parents. We are renters. We are roommates and we are workers. We are professionals. And we must be paid.”

Addressing protesters that evening, district Superintendent Vincent Matthews profusely apologized for the errors.

“We have failed you,” Matthews said. “There is no way that any of you should have had to come down here with sleeping bags to say, ‘Pay us.’ That just shouldn’t happen.”

Matthews said he directed the district’s chief technology officer to oversee the issue, and — at least temporarily — quadrupled the number of staff in the payroll department.

While union officials called Thursday’s deal a win, a number of teachers had yet to be paid as of Thursday evening.