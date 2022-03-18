SF Teachers End 4-Day Protest After Union, District Agree on Quick Fix to Major Payroll Errors

Linh Gee, a 12th grade English teacher at Phillip and Sala Burton Academic High School, said she was relieved to hear about the deal, but is still waiting on nearly $4,500 in back pay, and had doubts of receiving it anytime soon.
“I’m not holding my breath,” she said.
Kyle Prince, who teaches ethnic studies at Burton High, said he was also owed about $4,500 for additional hours he worked teaching in the district's online school. He received $1,200 of that this week, he said, and continues to constantly check his bank account for the balance.
“And that's what's most frustrating,” he said. “It seems to me that now on top of dealing with the pandemic, on top of everything else — a changing world landscape — that I now have to audit my check. You have to be vigilant. It is so much work.”
Matthews said once the district finished triaging the immediate crisis, it would begin investigating the more endemic issues that predate the roll out of the new system, including ongoing reports of taxes not being properly withdrawn and irregular payments for summer school hours.
Sarah Gadye, an English teacher at Herbert Hoover Middle School, said despite the agreement, she and many of her colleagues remain concerned.
“There's nothing in the agreement about a payroll audit to address the major error that resulted in under withholding for many employees for all of 2021,” Gadye said.
Some teachers, she said, are creating shared spreadsheets to document ongoing issues, and even hiring professional accountants to identify irregularities .
“Were our W4s altered? This predates [the new system], and the scale of it should be setting off alarm bells,” Gadye said. “I see no signs that SFUSD has the capacity or skill to deal with the mess.”