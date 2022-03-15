KQED is a proud member of
SFUSD Teachers Protest Missed Paychecks and Payroll Glitches at Headquarters Overnight

Alex Emslie
Teacher Cari Cymanski unfurls a sleeping bag at SFUSD headquarters to protest mismanaged paychecks to district staff.  (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

About 20 San Francisco Unified School District teachers and staff were camped out with sleeping bags in district offices Monday night, demanding that administrators fix payroll system glitches that have delayed or shortchanged hundreds of educators in recent weeks.

“We have exhausted our patience,” said United Educators of San Francisco president Cassondra Curiel. “Folks like to say teachers are heroes and angels. We are people. We are parents. We are renters. We are roommates and we are workers. We are professionals, and we must be paid.”

United Educators of San Francisco President Cassondra Curiel delivers complaint letters in a box to SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Curiel led the group of teachers into district offices and delivered a box of letters critical of SFUSD’s handling of the payroll issue to Superintendent Vincent Matthews.

Matthews spoke with the delegation for about 20 minutes, repeatedly apologizing for the disastrous rollout of the district’s new payroll system.

“We have failed you,” Matthews said. “There is no way that any of you should have had to come down here with sleeping bags to say ‘Pay us.’ That just shouldn’t happen.”

Matthews said leadership over the payroll system has changed – from Deputy Superintendent Myong Leigh to Chief Technology Officer Melissa Dodd. And the district has quadrupled the number of staff in the payroll department from five to 20.

The district’s priority right now is issuing back pay, with a full accounting of what went wrong and why to come later, according to Matthews.

“The answer to that question will lead to much more accountability and people being held accountable,” he said.

The union has threatened a class-action lawsuit, but attorneys said Monday evening that they’re still collecting information about the scope of the problem.

SFUSD staff Megan Caluza (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

But it was clear that repeated apologies were unlikely to stop a lawsuit.

You can't take an apology to the bank,” union attorney Stewart Weinberg said.