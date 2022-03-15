SFUSD Teachers Protest Missed Paychecks and Payroll Glitches at Headquarters Overnight

About 20 San Francisco Unified School District teachers and staff were camped out with sleeping bags in district offices Monday night, demanding that administrators fix payroll system glitches that have delayed or shortchanged hundreds of educators in recent weeks.

“We have exhausted our patience,” said United Educators of San Francisco president Cassondra Curiel. “Folks like to say teachers are heroes and angels. We are people. We are parents. We are renters. We are roommates and we are workers. We are professionals, and we must be paid.”

Curiel led the group of teachers into district offices and delivered a box of letters critical of SFUSD’s handling of the payroll issue to Superintendent Vincent Matthews.

Matthews spoke with the delegation for about 20 minutes, repeatedly apologizing for the disastrous rollout of the district’s new payroll system.