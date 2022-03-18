KQED is a proud member of
Bill Wong on an AAPI 'Prop 187 Moment' and the State of the Democrats' Supermajority

28:27
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Bill Wong joins Political Breakdown on March 17, 2022.

Scott and Marisa discuss proposals in the state legislature to address rising gas prices and Gov. Gavin Newsom's push for his CARE Court plan. Then, Bill Wong, recently retired Political Director of the California Assembly Democrats, shares his thoughts on the rebate proposals, the "Prop 187 moment" facing AAPI voters and the history and future of the Democrats' supermajority in the state legislature.

