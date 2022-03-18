Scott and Marisa discuss proposals in the state legislature to address rising gas prices and Gov. Gavin Newsom's push for his CARE Court plan. Then, Bill Wong, recently retired Political Director of the California Assembly Democrats, shares his thoughts on the rebate proposals, the "Prop 187 moment" facing AAPI voters and the history and future of the Democrats' supermajority in the state legislature.
Bill Wong on an AAPI 'Prop 187 Moment' and the State of the Democrats' Supermajority
28:27
Bill Wong joins Political Breakdown on March 17, 2022.
