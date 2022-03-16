KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
All Things Considered
Forum

Gov. Newsom on His New Plan to Tackle Mental Health, Homelessness with ‘CARE Courts’

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference to unveil the next phase of California's pandemic response in the UPS Healthcare warehouse filled with personal protective equipment in Fontana Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom has introduced a new policy framework to provide community-based mental health and substance use disorder treatment services to Californians, many of whom are experiencing homelessness. The proposal calls for a statewide network of CARE (Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment) Courts to serve as a mental health arm of county civil courts and create court-ordered care plans. The proposal has received support from a number of mayors or city officials across the state, including Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego. Critics worry this plan’s court orders perpetuates a history of state control over people with mental illness and disabilities that not ultimately serve them well. Gov. Newsom joins us to discuss his proposal – then we’ll hear expert reactions and unpack what the plan may look like in action.

Guests:

Gavin Newsom, governor, State of California

Jason Elliott, senior counselor to Governor Gavin Newsom

Kim Pederson, senior attorney, Disability Rights California

Jenna Grigsby, chief deputy city attorney, Criminal Division, Santa Monica City Attorney's Office

Maya Buenaventura, research manager, California Policy Lab

