Asm. James Gallagher | “Sold Out” | This Week in California News

Republican Calls to Repeal CA Gas Tax

As gas prices climb higher and higher, Republican state Assemblymember James Gallagher is calling for California’s gas tax of $0.51 per gallon to be suspended. Gallagher also wants to increase oil production in state.

Guest:

Assemblymember James Gallagher, R-Yuba City

This Week in California News and Politics

In his State of the State address this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and expressed California’s solidarity with the Ukrainian government.

Earlier this week, he issued an executive order requiring state agencies and their contractors to comply with economic sanctions against Russia. He also touted California’s leadership on clean technology and recognized that while mask mandates and lockdowns during the pandemic were challenging, they also saved lives.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, KQED government and politics correspondent

Brian Watt, KQED Morning Edition host

Housing and Evictions

KQED has taken an in-depth look at the housing crisis with its podcast series, “Sold Out: Rethinking Housing in America.” We talk to co-hosts and housing affordability reporters Erin Baldassari and Molly Solomon.