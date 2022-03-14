KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

Remembering the Atlanta Spa Shooting — And How We Move Forward

Ericka Cruz GuevarraDevin KatayamaAlan MontecilloShaylyn MartosMaria Esquinca
(From left) Cecile Dang and Bryan Nguyen hold signs to show support for the Asian American community during a student-led rally in San Francisco on March 26, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

This week marks one year since a gunman killed 8 people in Atlanta, Georgia in a targeted attack against Asian massage parlors. 6 of those killed were Asian women. 

Since that time, the fear and violence hasn’t gone away. A new study by the National Asian Pacific Women’s Forum found that 74% of Asian American and Pacific Islander women reported having personally experienced racism or discrimination in the last 12 months. 

One year ago, Devin Katayama talked with local activist and organizer Hyejin Shim about how solutions must account for gender, socioeconomic and class differences in the Asian community if they’re going to truly work.


 

