They Were Under the Radar, But Two CA Singers Leave Lasting Musical Legacies

How the CA Surf Sound Inspired Vietnam’s First Rock ’n’ Roll Queen

In 1960s Saigon, a singer named Phương Tâm rode the wave of edgy modern music inspired by the California surf sound. It was nothing like the French jazz or slow bolero that Vietnamese were used to hearing. The major Saigon labels recorded Phương Tâm’s songs, she headlined the nightclub circuit, and she collaborated with famed composers and musicians. But then, she disappeared for over 50 years. Turns out, she became a doctor’s wife, living in suburban San Jose. But at 77 years old, she’s now reclaiming her identity as Vietnam’s first rock and roll queen, with a new album of her restored classics called Magical Nights. Christine Nguyen brings us her story.

Ernie Andrews was one of the great ballad and blues men of jazz, a suave song stylist whose career spanned almost eight decades. He was one of the last direct links to the glory days of the Central Avenue jazz scene in Los Angeles. But Ernie Andrews never quite became a star. Still, Berkeley music writer and critic Andy Gilbert says Andrews was an indispensable figure on the Southern California music scene until his death last month at the age of 94.