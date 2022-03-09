It’s Not Just Doctors and Nurses. Veterinarians Are Burning Out, Too.

“To these people, and especially in these times, this is their love,” she says, thinking especially of the owners who dress and coif and cook for their dogs. “This is their being, this is what they live for. And for vets, it's very hard for us to draw the line.”

Even before the pandemic, vets’ mental health was suffering from empathy overload and compassion fatigue. They carry the weight of having to euthanize animals that could be saved, but their owners can’t afford the care. Some upset owners become downright abusive, berating vets or later bullying them online.

“I dare you to try to talk to a veterinarian who's been in practice more than five years who doesn't know somebody who has committed suicide,” says Gervais. “I, unfortunately, can count on more than 10 fingers: classmates, colleagues, people I've dated.”

One out of six veterinarians has considered suicide, according to studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Female vets are 2.4 times more likely to die by suicide than the general population, and 80 percent of vets are women. Male vets have a 1.6 percent elevated risk. The most common means is euthanasia drugs.

In the early months of the pandemic, Gervais could see things were getting worse. She helped organize a new nonprofit called the Veterinary Mental Health Initiative, which offers free support groups and one-on-one help to vets across the country.

All the facilitators have doctorate level training, says founder and director Katie Lawlor, also a psychologist, and they’re all familiar with the issues troubling vets.

“Burnout, compassion fatigue, managing panic attacks, and how to communicate with both supervisors, colleagues and clients when you're under extreme deadlines or very intense stress,” she says. “And, the loss of their own companion animals.”

The initiative helped Razyeeh Mazaheri work through the anxiety she was feeling every day caring for animals at a clinic outside Chicago last year. The clinic was regularly double or triple booked. As a new vet – Mazaheri graduated from vet school last spring – juggling so many cases was terrifying.

“I just feel like if I make a mistake, that is a problem. And if I make a mistake and kill something, that is my fault,” she says, tearing up. “I just knew that I was burned out.”

Through the support groups, Mazaheri was able to see that others shared her concerns and she learned tools for managing them. The initiative has groups specifically for emergency vets, vet technicians, recent grads, like Mazaheri, and for long-time vets, like Kathy Gervais, who have more than 20 or 30 years of experience.

“I've had people look at me sometimes when they've seen me really tired, going, ‘Kathy, walk away,’” she says.

“I'm not ready to do it because, bottom line, I love my job. It is a vocation. It is a passion. And it's hard to walk away from that,” she says. “But if it's going to kill me on the flip side, I would hope I could just say, ‘OK, that's it. I'm done.’”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).