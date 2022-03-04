How the War in Ukraine is Affecting Former Soviet Immigrants

KQED’s Nastia Voynovskaya was born in St. Petersburg, Russia. In the late 90s, she and her family immigrated to the Bay Area.

Growing up, Nastia’s community included Russians, Ukrainians, Armenians, Georgians, Belarusians, Kazakhs, and many other ethnic groups from the former Soviet Union.

Now, as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues, communities of immigrants from the former Soviet Union are speaking out, pulling together, and trying to support one another.

Guest: Nastia Voynovskaya, KQED arts and culture associate editor