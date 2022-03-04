KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine

SOLD OUT: A Suburb With an Eviction Problem

KQED News Staff
A woman in an apartment room stands to the left of boxes and plastic bins filled with her family's belongings.
Carmen Ponce inside her apartment in Antioch, CA. After the business where she worked closed due to Covid's effects on the economy, she has most of her belongings in boxes should she ever need to pick up and leave. (Erin Baldassari, KQED)

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

A Suburb With an Eviction Problem

During the pandemic, so many Californians have lost their jobs, and struggled to pay rent. People have been forced to make really difficult decisions. Like choosing between buying groceries, or paying the landlord. Federal, state, and local governments did put some eviction protections in place during the pandemic. And Congress handed out nearly 50 billion dollars to help people catch up on missed rent. But people still got evicted. Most of those pandemic protections were temporary. And now, things are getting worse. But evictions don't affect everyone equally. They're more likely to hit some communities harder than others. And that’s the focus of the new season of the podcast SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in AmericaWe bring you the first episode from KQED housing reporters Erin Baldassari and Molly Solomon.

