Ukraine Conflict | This Week in California News

Ukraine Conflict Reverberates in California

This week, Russian President Vladimar Putin invaded the sovereign nation of Ukraine in a move that is being called Europe's "darkest hour" since World War II. In response, U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russian banks and sent 7,000 troops to Europe. We get perspective from Michael McFaul, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014.

We also talk with U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Fremont, about his condemnation of Russian aggression. Khanna wrote in a tweet, "The United States stands with Ukraine. We will hold Putin accountable for his unconscionable, unjustified, and illegal attack on the innocent people of Ukraine. He is committing a crime against humanity and flagrantly violating international law."

Guests:

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, 2012-2014

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Fremont

This Week in California News and Politics

Hundreds gathered across California on Thursday to protest the war in Ukraine. We look at how the conflict in that region is affecting Bay Area companies and residents with ties to that region, as well as the latest poll numbers on whether masking should continue in schools and whether sports betting should be allowed in California.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government correspondent

Rachael Myrow, KQED Silicon Valley news desk senior editor

Something Beautiful: Lake Cunningham Action Sports Park

At Lake Cunningham Action Sports Park in San Jose, skateboards, scooters and bicycles carve, grind and get as much air as they can. It's one of California's largest skate parks ⁠and it's this week's look at Something Beautiful.