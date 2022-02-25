Saikat Chakrabarti on Working for AOC and 'Supply-Side Progressivism'

Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss how California leaders are responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and break down new poll numbers showing support for vaccine and mask mandates in California schools. Then, Saikat Chakrabarti, president of the think tank New Consensus, joins to talk about the tools he developed while working for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, running Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign and congressional office and why progressives should focus more on building supply to address climate change and affordability.