California's New COVID-19 Plan Means Being Prepared to Live With It

If the first two years of the pandemic were like driving in heavy rain with worn-out brakes and no windshield wipers, then the next phase will be like driving the same road in good weather with brand-new brakes and wipers.

That’s how California health officials are viewing the future of living with the coronavirus, and they unveiled a plan Thursday that provides a road map for doing just that.

“While we can’t predict the future, we can better prepare for it,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom, as he laid out what sorts of resources and capabilities the state will need both to turn a page on the pandemic, and to stay prepared for the next variant or surge. "We have your back — we have learned a lot. We are not approaching this the way we did last year, the way we did two years ago."

That preparation will include maintaining testing capacity, even as cases fall, as well as continuing to monitor cases through wastewater surveillance.

But Newsom was clear: There’s no declaring victory against COVID-19.