Political Breakdown

Unpacking San Francisco's School Board Recalls, Plus Mike Bonin on Facing a Recall Threat

28 min
Marisa LagosScott ShaferGuy Marzorati
Los Angeles city councilman Mike Bonin on Political Breakdown.

Marisa and Scott discuss the Newsom administration's "new phase" of pandemic response and talk to Guy Marzorati about what can be gleaned (and not gleaned) from the recall of three San Francisco school board members. Then, Los Angeles city councilman Mike Bonin joins to talk about his decision to not seek re-election after facing a failed recall threat, being open about his struggles with depression, the overlap between critics of homelessness and opponents of new housing and his spat with Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

 

