California Celebrates Its History As a 'Free State.' But There Was Slavery Here

When we look at the California we are today, so much of it is because of what happened during the Gold Rush. It’s true that people flooded into the state after gold was found in 1848, and that there were opportunities here for some fortune-seekers. But there are darker parts of that history that we don’t often hear about. Some of those gold-seekers came from the South and brought enslaved people with them to mine for gold in California.

"I find it very interesting that we don't know any of this part of California's history," said Bay Curious listener Doug Spindler. "And yet this is so big and so important."

Bay Curious is a podcast that answers your questions about the Bay Area. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, NPR One or your favorite podcast platform.

Doug came across some of this information while researching the Gold Rush era and its recognition of statehood soon after. California entered the union in 1850 as a "free state." The state constitution states: "Neither slavery, nor involuntary servitude, unless for the punishment of crimes, shall ever be tolerated in this State."

But what's on paper is not the reality of what happened here.