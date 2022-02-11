Republican Lawmakers Want to End Pandemic State of Emergency

Republicans in California Cite Super Bowl as Reason to End State of Emergency

Nearly two years into the pandemic, California is still under a state of emergency. And Republican state lawmakers are trying to change that.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

As Inglewood Hosts Super Bowl, Many in Community Worry About Gentrification

Super Bowl 56 takes place this weekend at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. And while the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals do battle on the field, another battle is taking place in the community -- over rising homes prices, rent and gentrification.

Guest: Erin Aubry Kaplan, Journalist and Writer