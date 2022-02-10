Tesla Discriminated Against Black Workers at Fremont Factory, State Lawsuit Alleges

California regulators have sued Tesla Inc., alleging the electric car maker has been discriminating against Black employees at the Bay Area factory where most of its vehicles are made.

The lawsuit seems likely to widen a rift between Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, and the state where he launched the company. Tesla is now worth more than $900 billion, less than 20 years after Musk set out to transform the auto industry.

Musk moved Tesla's headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin, Texas, last year after publicly feuding with Alameda County officials over whether Tesla's Fremont factory should remain shut down during the spring of 2020 while the coronavirus pandemic was still in its early stages (Musk reopened the factory in defiance of county health orders).

The discrimination lawsuit, filed late Wednesday in Alameda County Superior Court by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing, was sparked by hundreds of worker complaints, said Kevin Kish, the agency's head.

The department, which enforces state civil rights laws, "found evidence that Tesla's Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where Black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay, and promotion creating a hostile work environment," Kish said in a statement reported by the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

The Department of Fair Employment and Housing didn't immediately respond multiple inquiries seeking further details about the lawsuit.