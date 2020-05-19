Tesla Reopens, But Battle Between Carmaker and Alameda County Isn't Over

Then came last week's reopening — signaled first by the appearance of thousands of employee cars at the plant, then by Musk's tweet that the plant was resuming production and that he was willing to be arrested, and finally by Alameda County's repeated conciliatory statements that it was working things out with plant managers and that the company had a satisfactory plan to go ahead with a ramp up from "basic minimum operations" in preparation for a restart.

Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" program on Sunday whether Tesla had been given preferential treatment when it suffered no legal consequences for disobeying the health orders, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised what he called "the spirit of cooperation" shown by the county and company.

Newsom's remarks were in line with sentiments expressed last week by Jim Wunderman, the CEO of the Bay Area Council, a group representing hundreds of businesses and public agencies in the region.

"We have the world's most iconic automobile manufacturer here in the Bay Area, which we'd like to keep," Wunderman said in an interview. "It's not just an auto manufacturer. They're making the kind of vehicles that are the future of the world. They're contributing something very special."

He said the council was "very satisfied" with Tesla getting back to work, though "under no circumstances are we suggesting any business owner violate any regs or anything like that. We didn't in this case, and we wouldn't in any other case."

Asked what he would make of the situation if he were a bookseller or florist or other small business owner required to remain closed while Musk and Tesla defied the Alameda County orders, Wunderman said the automaker's situation is unique.

"Look, in the real world, as a bookseller or a florist — and we love our booksellers and we revere our florists — they don't have the leverage Tesla had with 10,000 employees and the kind of financial value and impact that a plant like (Fremont) has," Wunderman said.