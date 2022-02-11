‘You Think You Can Just Close My School Down? No.'

Over the past few weeks, students, families and educators in Oakland have pushed back hard against plans by OUSD's Board of Education to close or merge public schools.

A majority of board members say the closures are necessary to address the district's budget problems. But they've faced fierce opposition from many local residents. Two educators, Moses Omolade and Andre San-Chez, have also been on a hunger strike since the beginning of the month.

On Tuesday night, the board voted 4-2 in favor of a slightly smaller school closure plan. But this debate is far from over.

Guest: Ashley McBride, education equity reporter for The Oaklandside



